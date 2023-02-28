Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 8,245 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.07% of United Bankshares worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Bankshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,629,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in United Bankshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,817,000 after acquiring an additional 265,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $44.15. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

