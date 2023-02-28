Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 878,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 798,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price target on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

IMGN stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $852.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

