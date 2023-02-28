TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Position Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,835,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $109,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.81.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

