Royal Bank of Canada Has $84.88 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 262,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.21% of Cheniere Energy worth $84,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,589,000 after acquiring an additional 553,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -10.35%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

