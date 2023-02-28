Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,431 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $96.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.