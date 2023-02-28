Eaton Vance Management Acquires 9,802 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $20,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 260.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 215,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 155,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 206.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,990,000 after buying an additional 782,400 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 491.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 44,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 36,711 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 863,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,312,000 after buying an additional 81,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $380,580.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,303,042.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Finn sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $749,291.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 982,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,473,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $380,580.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,303,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.71. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

