Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 667,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 753,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,562,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,447,000 after acquiring an additional 223,300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.1 %

WBA stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

