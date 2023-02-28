Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 122,805 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 293.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.15% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

KAR Auction Services Stock Performance

Shares of KAR stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About KAR Auction Services

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

