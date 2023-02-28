Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 107,600 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 107,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after acquiring an additional 516,551 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,062,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,630,000 after purchasing an additional 266,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,047,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.2 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $739,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Further Reading

