Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 31,211 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 968.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 110.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 860.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $839,614. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

