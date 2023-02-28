Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,644 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of Stewart Information Services worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,885,000 after buying an additional 64,081 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Stewart Information Services Stock Up 1.1 %

STC stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.09. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $69.57.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $655.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.10 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

