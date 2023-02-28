Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 144,775 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,775 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

