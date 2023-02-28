Aviva PLC Sells 31,872 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,872 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,351. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.94%.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.