Ergoteles LLC Buys 5,934 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,167 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $228,357.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,812 shares of company stock valued at $739,033. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

