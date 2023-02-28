Denison Mines (DNN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st.

Denison Mines Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Institutional Trading of Denison Mines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.