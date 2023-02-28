Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st.

Aziyo Biologics Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Aziyo Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of -0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aziyo Biologics

In other news, CFO Matthew Ferguson bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,259.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aziyo Biologics news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 735,000 shares of Aziyo Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,491,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,597,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,588,619. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Ferguson purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,259.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 768,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,112. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.82% of Aziyo Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZYO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

