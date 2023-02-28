Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. White expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $122.10 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2024 earnings at $131.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BKNG. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,521.08 on Tuesday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,537.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,292.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,034.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total transaction of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.8% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 64.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

