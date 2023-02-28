Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Raises Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Genuine Parts has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. Genuine Parts has a payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts to earn $9.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $178.34 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

