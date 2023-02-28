Wells Fargo & Company Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $250.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDAY. Macquarie began coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.53.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.78.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,437.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 368.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 586.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 535,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

