Cowen Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.37% from the stock’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.53.

WDAY stock opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average is $161.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of -149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Workday by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Workday by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

