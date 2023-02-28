Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Raised to $75.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $118.77.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 56.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 214.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,638 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after buying an additional 771,138 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

