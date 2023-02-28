Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.10 billion-$10.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.09 billion.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Owens & Minor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 241.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.