Robert W. Baird Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $58.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

Trex Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,926,000 after buying an additional 182,788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Trex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Trex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,555,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after purchasing an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.