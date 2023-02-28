Robert W. Baird Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $58.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.
Trex Stock Performance
Shares of TREX opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex
Trex Company Profile
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
