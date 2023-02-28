Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.90% from the company’s previous close.

HIMS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.59. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 301,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,625 shares of company stock worth $629,157 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 45.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

