Citigroup Upgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to “Buy”

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $363,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 26.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 398,461 shares during the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

