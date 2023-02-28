Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TREX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 2.5 %

Trex stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $92.93.

Institutional Trading of Trex

About Trex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,926,000 after buying an additional 182,788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,555,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Trex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.