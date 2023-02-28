Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TREX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Trex to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.
Trex Trading Up 2.5 %
Trex stock opened at $51.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $92.93.
About Trex
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
