Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.53.

Workday Stock Up 1.0 %

Workday stock opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. Workday has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $181,859.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,152,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,813,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,413,000 after acquiring an additional 128,192 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,386,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,042,000 after buying an additional 70,328 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,011,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,163,000 after buying an additional 413,759 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after buying an additional 725,609 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

