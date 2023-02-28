Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDAY. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.53.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of -149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 186.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.78.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

