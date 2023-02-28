Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 4,043 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on D. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

