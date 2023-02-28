Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $694,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $236.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.66. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.