Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Universal Health Services updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50-$10.50 EPS.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.08. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

