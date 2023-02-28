Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Universal Health Services updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50-$10.50 EPS.
Universal Health Services Stock Performance
Shares of UHS opened at $146.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.08. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28.
Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
Further Reading
