Owens Corning (OC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the construction company on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Owens Corning has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Owens Corning has a payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Owens Corning to earn $10.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC stock opened at $98.07 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $111,343,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 437,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after buying an additional 104,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,179,000 after buying an additional 100,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 140.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 170,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading

