Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 14,745 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,025,000 after purchasing an additional 199,964 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,633,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,365,000 after purchasing an additional 284,589 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,577,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.48. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $64.06.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

