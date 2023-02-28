Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,893,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,001,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $235.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.81. The stock has a market cap of $585.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

