Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

