Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 7,046 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $79.85. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $106.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

