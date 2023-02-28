Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 791 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 80,326 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITA opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.27. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

