VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.27% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

Get VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USTB opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.