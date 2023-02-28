Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EFG stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.30.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

