Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 115.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $122.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.38.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

