First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 372.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

