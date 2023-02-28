Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after buying an additional 37,342 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 254,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 101,032 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VV stock opened at $181.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $213.09. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.17.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

