Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 123.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $352.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.80 and a 200-day moving average of $338.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

