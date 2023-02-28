Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $127.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

