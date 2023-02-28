Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 11,763 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 617,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 877,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 253,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $43.93 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

