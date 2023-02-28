Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $102.03.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

