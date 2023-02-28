Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.21% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDOW. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $31.70.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.