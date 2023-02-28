iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $126.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average of $129.09. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

