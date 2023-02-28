Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.62.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

