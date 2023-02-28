Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,462 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after buying an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,333,000 after buying an additional 340,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,091,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,814,000 after buying an additional 140,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,107,000 after buying an additional 386,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,942,000 after buying an additional 326,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.